Olympic Medallist Bhaker, Shot Put Champion Toor Named India's Flag-Bearers

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will proudly lead the 158-strong Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the Asian Games opening ceremony, underscoring the nation's athletic prowess.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor are India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony.

The selection acknowledges the significant medal contributions of shooting and athletics to India's performance at the Asian Games.

A 158-member Indian contingent is set to participate in the opening ceremony in Nagoya.

Long jumper David Solomon has been added to the Indian athletics team as a replacement for an injured athlete.

Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal will not compete in the Asian Games due to an alleged doping offence.

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were on Friday named as India's flag-bearers for Asian Games opening ceremony here. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, and a 158-strong Indian contingent will take part in it.

"Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers," India's chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said. Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer. One of the four deputy chefs de mission and decorated former shooter, Anjali Bhagwat, said 158 members of the Indian contingent will take part in the opening ceremony.

Honouring Sporting Excellence

Bhaker made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games. The selection of Bhaker and Toor as flag bearers was on expected lines as shooting and athletics contribute a major share of the total number medals for the country in the Asian Games.

In the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, athletics contributed 29 medals (6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze) while shooting's share was 22 (7 gold, 9 silver, 6 bronze). India had won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, in the 2022 Asian Games.

Toor has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo as the 74-member Indian athletics team left the country early for a short acclimatization camp. The team will reach Nagoya on Monday, but Toor will be here on Saturday for the opening ceremony. "I am feeling proud that I will be one of the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent. It's a dream of every athlete to be flag-bearer of his or her country. I thank the IOA for giving me the honour," Toor said in a video message from IOA. "It's a big moment of a lifetime for me that I am going to be the flag-bearer along with an Olympic medallist (Manu Bhaker)."

Team Updates And Challenges

Long jumper David Solomon has been added as replacement for injured Shahnavaz Khan, taking the total number of athletics team to 75. "David Solomon's entry as replacement for Shahnavaz Khan has been accepted (by the organisers)," an Athletics Federation of India official said.

The official said long distance runner Abhishek Pal has no chance of competing in the Asian Games even after the latest hearing by a NADA panel. Pal was served notice by the NADA earlier this month for an alleged doping offence.