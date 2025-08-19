HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manu bags bronze at Asian Shooting Championships

Manu bags bronze at Asian Shooting Championships

August 19, 2025

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu qualified for the final round after tallying 583 points, to go second in the standings. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

India's Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

Manu finished with 219.7 points in the final, behind Jiin Yang (241.6) of South Korea and China’s Qianke Ma (243.2).

Esha Singh, who participating in the event for ranking points only, was ninth with 577 while Suruchi Singh was placed 12th with 574. Palak ended in 17th place with 573, while Surbhi Rao (RPO) was 25th with 570.

 

The 23 year old Manu qualified for the final round after tallying 583 points, to go second in the standings.

India also claimed bronze in the team event as Manu, Suruchi and Palak finished with 1730 points, one behind second-placed Republic of Korea (1731) and 10 behind gold medallist China.

