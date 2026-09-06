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Indian Shuttler Mansi Singh Secures Silver At Indonesia Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 06, 2026 19:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Young Indian badminton talent Mansi Singh showcased her prowess by clinching the runner-up spot at the prestigious Indonesia Masters Super 100 tournament, marking a significant achievement in her career.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points

  • Indian shuttler Mansi Singh secured a silver medal at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 tournament.
  • She was defeated by China's Xu Wen Jing in the women's singles final.
  • This marks Mansi Singh's second runner-up finish in 2024, following her performance at the Uganda International Challenge.

Young Indian shuttler Mansi Singh produced an impressive show to finish runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after going down to China's Xu Wen Jing in the women's singles final here on Sunday. The 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh suffered a 16-21 8-21 loss to the world No. 81 Chinese at the GOR Terpadu Ahmad Yani in South Pontianak.

Mansi Singh's Journey To The Final

 

The world No. 76 Indian had defeated Canada's Rachel Chan, while Xu beat third seed Anmol Kharb in the semifinals. Mansi, who also finished runner-up at the Uganda International Challenge in February this year, defeated Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy, fellow Indian and second seed Rakshitha Ramraj and Hong Kong's Saloni Samirbhai Mehta before prevailing over Chan this week.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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