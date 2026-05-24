Mansi, Kajal, Sumit Shine At U23 Asian Wrestling

Mansi Lather, Kajal, and Sumit led India's wrestling team to a gold medal haul at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, showcasing the nation's strength in the sport.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Mansi Lather won gold in the 68kg category with a dominant performance.

Kajal secured gold in the 76kg category, showcasing impressive skill.

Sumit clinched gold in the 63kg Greco-Roman category.

The Indian contingent also won two silver and three bronze medals at the championships.

The Wrestling Federation of India praised the wrestlers' determination and discipline.

India's stellar run continued at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships as Mansi Lather, Kajal and Sumit clinched gold medals to headline a dominant showing on the second day of the competition here on Sunday.

Mansi Lather's Dominant Gold Medal Win

Mansi put up a dominant display in the 68kg gold medal bout, registering a comprehensive 14-1 win over Uzbekistan's Firuza Esenbaeva.

Kajal's Impressive Performance in 76kg Final

Kajal was equally impressive in the 76kg final, blanking Kyrgyzstan's Aizharkyn Zhanybekova 10-0, while Greco-Roman grappler Sumit secured the 63kg title with a 12-2 victory over Uzbekistan's Ozodbek Khalilboev.

Other Medal Winners for India

Alongside the three gold medals, the Indian contingent also secured two silver and three bronze.

Sweety fought hard in her final but narrowly went down 5-7 against Vietnam's Ngoc L to settle for the silver medal. Neha also put up a spirited fight in the 59kg title clash before suffering a 5-9 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan's Laylokhon Sobirova, bringing home India's second silver of the day.

Bronze Medal Achievements

Meanwhile, Ahilya S. Shinde was impressive in her bronze medal playoff, securing a comprehensive 13-2 win over Kyrgyzstan's Arruke Kadyrbek Kyzy.

In the Greco-Roman category that carried over from the opening day, Neeraj Patel showcased brilliant technique in his 55kg match, blanking Kazakhstan's Rauan Bekimov 8-0 to comfortably claim the bronze medal.

Adding to the tally, Rohit Bura delivered a commanding performance in his 87kg bronze medal bout, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Artykbek Alymbek Uulu with a clinical 9-0 victory to finish on the podium.

WFI President's Congratulatory Message

"Our wrestlers have made the entire country exceptionally proud today with their phenomenal performances on the mat. Winning gold and adding so many medals at a prestigious continental event shows the depth, determination, and discipline of Indian wrestling," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mansi, Kajal, Sumit, Sweety, Neha, Ahilya, Neeraj, and Rohit for their medals. Their hard work has paid off, and I hope the rest of the team continues this positive momentum in the upcoming bouts."