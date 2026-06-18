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Manpreet Singh's Milestone As India Beats Germany 3-1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 09:27 IST

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Discover how India's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh's record-breaking appearance, secured a dominant 3-1 victory against Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League with a stellar defensive display.

Photograph: Paul Vreeker PVR/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Paul Vreeker PVR/Reuters

Key Points

  • India defeated Germany 3-1 in their FIH Hockey Pro League match.
  • Manpreet Singh became India's most capped player with his 413th international appearance.
  • Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Nilakanta Sharma scored goals for India.
  • Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was awarded the Player of the Match.
  • India showcased a strong defensive display, thwarting German attacks and penalty corners.

Manpreet Singh became the most capped player with his 413th appearance as India defeated Germany 3-1 while producing a strong defensive display in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League here.

Mandeep Singh (7th), Shilanand Lakra (13th) and Nilakanta Sharma (35th) netted one goal each for India while Raphael Hartkopf (45th) pulled one back for the hosts. Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match.

 

India's Dominant Performance

India began with controlling ball possession which lead to the first goal in the seventh minute when Mandeep executed a sharp turn in front of the goal to give his side a 1-0 lead. Before the end of the first quarter, Lakra beat the German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler with a fine strike to put India 2-0 ahead.

Germany tried to push deep in the opposition's half in the second quarter but the Indian defence remain solid. Germany won two penalty corners thereon, but the first was blocked well by Amit Rohidas and the second was thwarted by goalkeeper Mohith to keep India's lead intact.

India extended their lead to 3-0 when Nilakanta took on the German defenders in a solo run and slotted the ball into the goal. With just 20 seconds left in the third quarter, Hartkopf scored the first goal for his side in the 45th minute. But despite their increased tempo and efforts to push hard, the Germans could not add more to their tally. A final attack was launched with 90 seconds left on the clock in the 59th minute, but the Indian backline stood firm to deny any German advance.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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