Manpreet Singh Eyes Historic Hockey World Cup Title

Veteran Indian hockey midfielder Manpreet Singh is determined to secure India's first Hockey World Cup title in 51 years, emphasizing team discipline, fitness, and a unified approach in what could be his final appearance.

Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

Key Points Manpreet Singh views the upcoming Hockey World Cup as potentially his last, aiming for India's first title in 51 years.

He stresses the importance of emotional balance, discipline, and sticking to roles for India's success on the world stage.

The Indian team has focused on fitness and defence, with Manpreet expressing strong belief in their ability to reach the World Cup final.

Manpreet emphasizes not underestimating any opponent, including arch-rivals Pakistan, and playing as a cohesive unit.

Senior players are mentoring younger squad members, sharing insights on performance and approach for optimal results.

Gearing up for what is possibly his last campaign in a hockey World Cup, veteran Indian mid-fielder Manpreet Singh says he is determined to make it a memorable one by playing his part in taking India to the title for the first time in 51 years. The two-time Olympic medallist, who will be playing in his fourth World Cup, said the tournament carries added significance as India look to add to their lone triumph in 1975.

Manpreet Singh's World Cup Ambition

"This World Cup means a lot to me because it's my fourth edition. We have won back-to-back Olympic medals, but a World Cup medal is still missing. Every player dreams of having both," Manpreet said on JioStar. "For me, this could be my last World Cup, so I am approaching it with that mindset. I am determined to achieve what we haven't yet. We need to stay emotionally balanced, stick to our roles, and play with discipline. That is what will give us the best chance to win." Belgium and the Netherlands will host the marquee event from August 15 to 30.

Team Preparation And Confidence

"The team has the experience and the talent to go all the way. We have prepared well, and the belief is high. We have won Olympic medals, and now it's time to go all the way in the World Cup," he said. "I am confident that we will reach the final of the World Cup. The team is playing with great belief and giving 100 per cent in every single training session," he added. "The energy in the camp is high, and every member of the squad is determined to achieve something special. I fully believe we will make it to the final." India have been placed in Pool D along with Wales, England and Pakistan. They open their campaign against Wales on Saturday.

Strategy For Success

The former captain said India cannot afford to underestimate any opponent and have worked on both fitness and defence ahead of the tournament. "I have full faith in this team. Everyone is excited and ready for the World Cup. We have learned from past editions that you cannot take any team lightly in a tournament like this," he said. "Our squad has a good balance of youth and experience. Senior players like our captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and myself have shared our learnings with the younger players about what worked, what didn't, and how to approach each match with full focus. "Our coach has emphasised fitness because we know that being fit helps us compete against the best. We have also worked hard on our defence. A solid defence gives us the confidence to attack and take control of the game." Manpreet also said India would not be affected by the reputation of their opponents, including arch-rivals Pakistan. "Regardless of who we play, whether it's Pakistan or any other team, we stick to our game plan. We don't get caught up in the opposition's name or reputation," he said. "Hockey is a team sport, and if one player tries to do everything alone, it can hurt the team. We must trust each other and play as a unit."