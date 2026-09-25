Manpreet Kaur ends India's wait for shot put bronze

India's Manpreet Kaur clinched a bronze medal in the women's shot put at the Asian Games, adding another significant achievement to her international career.

IMAGE: India's Manpreet Kaur in action during the women's shot put final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Manpreet Kaur clinched a bronze medal for India in the women's shot put at the Asian Games.

Her bronze-winning throw measured 17.17 metres.

Chinese athletes Song Jiayuan and Zhang Linru secured the gold and silver medals in the event.

This achievement follows Kaur's previous bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships.

The 36-year-old athlete from Patiala holds a personal best of 18.06m.

India's Manpreet Kaur clinched the bronze medal in women's shot put competition of the Asian Games with an effort of 17.17m in Nagoya on Friday.

The gold and silver in this event were claimed by China through Song Jiayuan (19.40m) and Zhang Linru (18.14m).

Manpreet’s Asiad Breakthrough

The 36-year-old Manpreet's last major international performance prior to the Games was a bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Her personal best is 18.06m that came in 2022.

From Fifth To Asian Games Bronze

She had finished fifth at the 2023 Asian Games and was fourth at last month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an effort of 17.49m.

Earlier this year, Manpreet won the National Inter-State Championships with 17.75m, surpassing the Asian Games qualification standard of 16.25m.

Manpreet was a part of the Indian athletics contingent that was training in University of Tsukuba near Tokyo before the Asian Games.