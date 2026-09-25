India's Manpreet Kaur Secures Shot Put Bronze At Asian Games

Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur has clinched a bronze medal at the prestigious Asian Games, showcasing her consistent performance on the international stage and adding to India's growing medal tally.

Key Points Manpreet Kaur clinched a bronze medal for India in the women's shot put event at the Asian Games.

Her medal-winning throw was recorded at 17.17m, contributing to India's overall performance.

Chinese athletes Song Jiayuan (gold) and Zhang Linru (silver) secured the top two positions.

This bronze follows her previous success, including a bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships and strong showings at other major events.

India's Manpreet Kaur clinched the bronze medal in women's shot put competition of the Asian Games with an effort of 17.17m here on Friday. The gold and silver in this event were claimed by China through Song Jiayuan (19.40m) and Zhang Linru (18.14m).

Manpreet Kaur's Consistent Performance

The 36-year-old Manpreet's last major international performance prior to the Games was a bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships. Her personal best is 18.06m that came in 2022.

She had finished fifth at the 2023 Asian Games and was fourth at last month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an effort of 17.49m.

Earlier this year, Manpreet won the National Inter-State Championships with 17.75m, surpassing the Asian Games qualification standard of 16.25m.

Manpreet was a part of the Indian athletics contingent that was training in University of Tsukuba near Tokyo before the Asian Games.