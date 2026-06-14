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Home  » Sports » Manpreet joins elite club but India suffer setback

Manpreet joins elite club but India suffer setback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: June 14, 2026 22:19 IST

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Veteran Indian hockey midfielder Manpreet Singh made history by equalling Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international appearances, even as India faced a 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in the FIH Men's Pro League.

Manpreet Singh

Key Points

  • Manpreet Singh equalled Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international appearances for India, a significant career milestone.
  • The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in the FIH Men's Pro League match.
  • Manpreet Singh is currently the only active player in Indian hockey with over 400 senior international caps.
  • Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh lauded Manpreet's dedication and contributions to the sport.

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh equalled former skipper Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international appearances for India but the team lost 2-3 to the Netherlands in the FIH Men's Pro League game here on Sunday. For the Netherlands, Miles Bukkens (3rd), Koen Bijen (23rd) and Timjen Reyenga (40th minute) were on target. For India, Dilpreet Singh (9th) and Sukhjeet Singh (33rd) were the scorers. Twice India equalised but couldn't stop Netherlands from netting the winner spoiling an eventful day for Manpreet.

Manpreet Singh's Historic Achievement

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet is also the only active player currently in the club of players with 400-plus senior international caps.

On the historic moment, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Manpreet on reaching this significant milestone, which is a remarkable achievement and reflects his dedication, commitment and consistency over the years."

"I wish him the very best for the matches ahead and hope to see him play on many more occasions. We are grateful for his continued contributions to Indian hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, "Manpreet Singh's journey with the Indian Men's Hockey Team is a reflection of his immense dedication to the sport."

"To reach 412 international caps is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the consistency he has shown over the years while representing the country at the highest level. Manpreet has played an important role in India's resurgence on the global stage."

"His leadership as a senior member of the team and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country."

 
 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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