Managerial Shake-Up: Manolo Marquez Exits Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC has announced the mutual departure of head coach Manolo Marquez, making him the first managerial change in the 2026-27 Indian Super League season following the club's winless start.

Photograph: Mumbai City FC/X

Key Points Manolo Marquez and Mumbai City FC have mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, marking the first managerial departure of the 2026-27 ISL season.

The decision follows Mumbai City FC's winless start to the campaign, with two draws and two defeats in their opening four matches.

A final setback came against SC Delhi, where Mumbai surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a 2-3 defeat in their first home fixture of the season.

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, stated the club is navigating a 'new era for Indian football' and will focus on supporting the first team.

Further updates on the squad and coaching setup will be communicated through official channels in due course.

Manolo Marquez's tenure at Mumbai City FC has come to an abrupt end, with the club confirming on Friday that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

The decision makes him the first managerial departure of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season.

Mumbai City FC's Disappointing Start

"Mumbai City FC confirms that the club and Manolo Marquez have agreed to part ways for the remainder of the ISL season," the club said in a statement posted on X.

The separation follows a disappointing start to the campaign, with the former champions failing to register a victory in their opening four matches, recording two draws and two defeats.

The final setback came against SC Delhi, where Mumbai surrendered a two-goal advantage to suffer a 2-3 defeat in their first home fixture of the season.

"As with every ISL club this season, we are navigating a new era for Indian football," Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Mumbai City FC, said.

"In many ways, this marks a fresh start for the top tier of the Indian game. We brought Manolo to the club for his experience and track record in Indian football. Our focus now remains on supporting the first team and achieving our objectives for the ongoing season.

"Further updates on the squad and coaching setup will be communicated through the club's official channels in due course," he added.