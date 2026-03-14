Mannepalli Loses Thrilling Quarterfinal at Swiss Open

India's Tharun Mannepalli put up a strong fight at the Swiss Open badminton tournament but ultimately lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a thrilling quarterfinal match.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

Key Points Tharun Mannepalli lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a three-game quarterfinal at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

Ginting, returning from injury, defeated Mannepalli 19-21, 21-19, 13-21.

Mannepalli's defeat marks the end of India's participation in the Swiss Open.

Mannepalli displayed resilience, saving three game points in the first game and winning the second.

India's Tharun Mannepalli put up a gallant fight before going down to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a thrilling three-game quarterfinal at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

The world No. 43 Indian lost 19-21 21-19 13-21 to Ginting, who is returning from injuries that marred his 2025 season, including a significant back problem.

The defeat also brought the curtains down on India's campaign at the USD 250,000 tournament.

Ginting opened up a 6-2 lead early and though Mannepalli clawed back to level at 11-11, the Indonesian pulled away to 16-12 before earning four game points.

The Indian saved three before conceding the opening game.

In the second game, Mannepalli broke away from 6-6 to surge to 11-7 and then 19-13.

Ginting suddenly came alive, reeling off six points to draw level at 19-19, but the Indian held his nerve to take the match into the decider.

In the third game, Ginting gave Mannepalli little chance as he led from the start and sealed the contest comfortably.