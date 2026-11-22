Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is spearheading a significant initiative to combat the pervasive drug menace by investing heavily in world-class sports infrastructure and facilities, aiming to channelise youth energy positively.

IMAGE: Mann

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated his government's strategy to use sports as a powerful weapon against drug menace.

A modern 10-acre Sports Complex in Dhuri, costing Rs 39.20 crore, had its foundation stone laid.

A state-of-the-art hockey astro-turf at Jahangir-Kaheru, constructed at Rs 8 crore, was dedicated to the public.

Upcoming facilities include a multipurpose indoor sports hall by March 31, 2027, and a modern swimming pool by June 30, 2027.

A 400-metre synthetic athletics track at Desh Bhagat College, Bardwal, Dhuri, is expected to be ready for sportspersons by December 31, 2026.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reiterated that his government is effectively using sports as the most powerful weapon to eradicate the menace of drugs by providing youngsters with positive direction, world-class facilities and opportunities to excel.

The CM laid the foundation stone of a modern Sports Complex in Dhuri and dedicated a state-of-the-art hockey astro-turf at Jahangir-Kaheru, underscoring his government's focus on building world-class sports infrastructure and steering youngsters away from drugs, according to an official release.

Major Investment In Dhuri Sports Complex

The 10-acre Sports Complex, being developed at a cost of Rs 39.20 crore, is part of the AAP government's wider push to strengthen sports facilities at the grassroots level, he said.

At the event, Mann shook hands with players from different teams and sporting disciplines, exchanged pleasantries and encouraged them to pursue their sporting ambitions with dedication.

The chief minister said that the modern hockey astro-turf facility is a significant addition to the region's sports infrastructure.

He said the astro-turf ground, along with a pavilion, had been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

"The hockey ground has been completed and is being dedicated to the people, while work on the remaining facilities was progressing rapidly to ensure that players from every sporting discipline got an opportunity to excel," he said.

New Facilities And Completion Timelines

Mann said a multipurpose indoor sports hall was being constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore, and added that the facility has achieved 30 per cent completion and is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027.

He further said that construction of a modern swimming pool, along with a pavilion, had commenced at a cost of Rs 5 crore and would be completed by June 30, 2027.

Mann said additional sports infrastructure worth Rs 5.20 crore was being created, including two basketball courts, two volleyball grounds, two badminton courts, one skating rink, one lawn tennis court and one kho-kho court. These facilities would be ready by June 30, 2027, he added.

Mann also highlighted the construction of a 400-metre synthetic athletics track at Desh Bhagat College, Bardwal, Dhuri, at a cost of Rs 12 crore. He said 80 per cent of the work had already been completed and the track would be ready for sportspersons by December 31, 2026.

Empowering Youth Through Sports

Mann said sports provided youngsters with a positive direction and helped channelise their energy towards constructive activities.

"When such magnificent stadiums and sports facilities come up in our villages, our youth will channelise their energy in the right direction and bring laurels to Punjab and the country at the Olympics and Asian Games. Our government wants to see hockey sticks, bats, rackets and medals in the hands of our youth," he said.

He added that the government is extending every possible support to sportspersons, from providing world-class training facilities and financial assistance for preparation to offering cash awards and government jobs to medal winners.

Community Involvement For Maintenance

The chief minister appealed to residents, village panchayats and particularly the youth to make maximum use of the Sports Complex and collectively take responsibility for maintaining and preserving these facilities.