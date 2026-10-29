India's Manisha Bhanwala Storms Into World Wrestling Championships Final

Indian wrestling sensation Manisha Bhanwala has powered into the women's 59kg final at the World Wrestling Championships, igniting hopes for India's first world champion title with her dominant performance.

IMAGE: Neelam

Key Points Manisha Bhanwala reached the women's 59kg final at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

She defeated Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva by fall, leading 10-0 before securing the pin.

Manisha is the third Indian wrestler to qualify for a gold medal bout at the ongoing championships.

She will now face Pan American champion Abigail Elizabeth Nette in the gold medal bout.

Her performance offers India another opportunity to secure a world champion title.

Manisha Bhanwala kept India's elusive world champion dream alive by storming into the women's 59kg final with a win by fall over Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva at the World Wrestling Championships here on Thursday.

A day after Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak settled for silver medals, Manisha became the third Indian wrestler to reach the gold medal bout at the ongoing edition, giving the country another shot at ending its wait for a world champion.

Manisha led 10-0 before pinning her opponent, Shagayeva, and will now face Pan American champion Abigail Elizabeth Nette in the gold medal bout.