How Asian Games Setback Fueled Manisha Bhanwala's World Championship Gold

India's Manisha Bhanwala made history by becoming the nation's first female senior world champion wrestler, clinching a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships after overcoming an Asian Games setback.

IMAGE: Manisha

Key Points Manisha Bhanwala became India's first-ever female senior world champion wrestler, winning gold in the women's 59kg freestyle category.

Her determination to win at the World Championships was fuelled by the disappointment of missing a medal at the Asian Games earlier this year.

Bhanwala staged a remarkable comeback in the final, overcoming a 0-6 deficit to win 8-6 against American Abigail Nette.

She plans to transition to the 57kg category, which is an Olympic weight class, with an eye on the Los Angeles Olympics.

Competing in the 59kg category against wrestlers who also feature in the 57kg division is seen as beneficial for her Olympic preparations.

India's first-ever female senior world champion wrestler Manisha Bhanwala said the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Asian Games earlier this year fuelled her determination to create history at the World Wrestling Championships, where she clinched the gold medal in the women's 59kg freestyle category.

Overcoming Asian Games Disappointment

Bhanwala, who received a warm welcome along with the other Indian medallists at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night upon their return from the championships, said the Asian Games setback had been mentally difficult but she had little time to dwell on it, with the World Championships coming up just 10 days later.

"It feels really good and I feel very proud. This year was quite tough for me mentally because we had the Asian Games this year. I was very disturbed because the Asian Games were extremely important, and for some reason, I couldn't secure a medal there.

"When I returned, I had a lot of frustration about why I could not win a medal there. After that, I had 10 days, so I practised continuously, and then came the World Championship.

"Somehow, I had a gut feeling that this time I would create history, and I did. The Wrestling Federation of India has also supported me and will continue to do so," she told PTI Videos.

Dramatic Final Victory

The 29-year-old also revealed how her opponent's aggressive approach in the final eventually worked to her advantage as she staged a remarkable comeback from a 0-6 deficit to win 8-6 against American Abigail Nette.

She said Nette's early aggression gave her an opportunity to turn the contest around, which she capitalised on to secure the historic victory.

Olympic Aspirations And Weight Category Shift

Bhanwala, who has competed in multiple weight categories during her career, said gaining experience as a senior wrestler helped her understand where she could perform better and eventually make a shift to the 57kg category with an eye on the Olympics.

"As we become senior, we gain more experience. Like earlier in 65kg I was junior. Then I realised I should play in 62kg. And then gradually I realised that maybe I can create history in the Olympics, so I chose 57kg," she said.

Though the 59kg category is not part of the Olympic programme, Bhanwala believes competing against several wrestlers who also feature in the 57kg division could prove beneficial in the run-up to the Los Angeles Olympics.

"As for 59kg, many of the wrestlers there are already from 57kg. For example, the European wrestler with whom I had my final bout has been a European champion, and she will be with me in the upcoming qualification rounds. So this became a plus point for me, and I feel that next year will be quite good for me," she said.

A Feeling Unlike Any Other

Bhanwala reflected on the special feeling of achieving the historic feat, saying it was an experience unlike any other.

"I am overwhelmed by what I have achieved. It is a feeling unlike anything I have experienced before, and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to create history," she signed off.