Manisha Bhanwala becomes India's first woman world wrestling champion

Manisha Bhanwala has etched her name in history, becoming India's first woman World Champion in wrestling after a stunning comeback victory at the World Championships, marking a monumental moment for Indian sports.

IMAGE: Manisha Bhanwala secured the women's 59kg gold with an 8-6 comeback victory against American Abigail Nette, after trailing 0-6. Photographs: WFI

Key Points Manisha Bhanwala became India's first woman World Champion in wrestling on Friday.

She secured the gold medal in the women's 59kg final at the World Championships, defeating American Abigail Nette 8-6.

Bhanwala staged a sensational comeback, overcoming a six-point deficit in the final.

This achievement makes her only the second Indian overall to win a World Championships gold after Sushil Kumar in 2010.

The women's team had an unprecedented campaign, with three wrestlers competing in gold medal bouts in the same edition.

Indian wrestling finally has a woman World Champion, and she is Manisha Bhanwala, who produced a sensational comeback from a six-point deficit to beat American Abigail Nette 8-6 in the women's 59kg final at the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

A Historic Triumph For Indian Wrestling

In a landmark moment for Indian wrestling, Manisha became the country's first woman to win a World Championships gold and only the second Indian overall to achieve the feat after legendary Sushil Kumar, who had claimed the men's 66kg title in 2010.

The 29-year-old's triumph ended India's long wait for a world champion and capped an unprecedented campaign for the women's team, which had three wrestlers competing in gold medal bouts in the same edition of the World Championships for the first time.

Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) had settled for silver on Thursday, but Manisha ensured that India would not return without a gold, pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks.

The Challenging Final Bout

The final was a test of Manisha's character as much as her wrestling skills.

Nette came out aggressively, launching a right-leg attack before securing a tight grip and lifting Manisha's leg to gain control.

The Indian fought desperately for nearly 30 seconds but was eventually thrown from near the edge of the mat, conceding a four-pointer.

Manisha's corner challenged the decision, but the review went against India, confirming that the Indian had landed in a danger position. The failed challenge gifted the American another point.

With Nette leading 5-0, Manisha tried to push her opponent out of the mat, but the American cleverly circled away. Manisha was subsequently handed caution, taking the score to 6-0 in Nette's favour.

Manisha managed a push-out point before the first period ended with the American firmly in control.

Manisha's Sensational Comeback

But the Indian had other ideas.

Coming out with renewed determination in the second period, Manisha turned the contest on its head with a remarkable seven-point burst.

When Nette attempted another leg attack, Manisha slipped behind her to execute a takedown.

The American corner challenged the decision, arguing that the referee had blown the whistle to stop the action, but lost the review, earning Manisha an additional point.

Nette was then put in a par terre position, and Manisha made full use of the opportunity, executing a gut wrench to level the score at 6-6.

The American still held the advantage on criteria, but Manisha was now in complete command. She found another scoring opportunity to execute a two-pointer and surge ahead 8-6.

With just 27 seconds remaining, the Indian defended with everything she had against a tiring Nette, refusing to surrender her advantage.

When the final whistle sounded, Manisha had done what no Indian woman had managed before.

Indian wrestling had its first woman world champion. She jumped with joy, bowed and kissed the mat for presenting her with the best memory of her life.