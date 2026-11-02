Manisha Bhanwala Credits Pro Wrestling League For World Championship Gold

India's historic World Championships gold medallist Manisha Bhanwala reveals how the intense competition and international exposure of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) were instrumental in forging her mental resilience and preparing her for global success.

IMAGE: Manisha

Key Points Manisha Bhanwala, India's first woman Senior World Wrestling Championships gold medallist, credits the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) for her mental toughness.

The demanding PWL schedule, with back-to-back bouts, taught her to control emotions and recover quickly between high-pressure matches.

After her Asian Games disappointment, Manisha immediately returned to intense training for ten days before the World Championships.

Sharing training mats and locker rooms with international wrestling stars in PWL helped her overcome psychological barriers against foreign opponents.

She views PWL Season 6 as crucial match practice for the upcoming Olympic qualification cycle and believes it showcases wrestling's technical depth.

India's historic World Championships gold medallist Manisha Bhanwala believes the pressure of handling back-to-back bouts in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) helped her develop the mental toughness needed to win the women's 59kg title in Astana last month.

The 29-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships, achieving the feat just weeks after missing out on a podium finish at the Asian Games.

PWL's Role In Mental Toughness

Manisha credited the demanding schedule of the PWL, where wrestlers have to quickly recover mentally between bouts, for preparing her to handle pressure on the biggest stage.

"In traditional tournaments, you get weeks between events, but the Pro Wrestling League throws you straight into the fire. You wrestle a world-class bout today and have to reset your mindset immediately for another one tomorrow. That routine taught me to control my emotions and stay calm," she said.

Bouncing Back From Asian Games Disappointment

Recalling the disappointment of her Asian Games campaign, where she lost in the quarterfinals to Japan's Akari, Manisha said she returned to training immediately after landing in India.

"I landed in India on a Monday morning and was back at the training hall by evening. My coach told me to rest and focus on recovery, but I asked him, 'Did I win a medal that I should sit back and recover?' In those ten days between the Asian Games and the World Championships, I pushed myself without stopping," she said.

International Exposure Through PWL

Manisha said the experience of sharing training mats and locker rooms with international stars during the PWL also helped her overcome the psychological barrier of facing foreign opponents.

"In the PWL, you share the locker room and training mats with them. I spent weeks sparring and analysing holds with world champions like Bilyana Dudova and top wrestlers from Armenia. Once you train together daily, you realise they are human too," she said.

PWL For Olympic Preparation

Having previously represented the Maharashtra Kesari franchise, Manisha is now looking forward to the sixth season of the PWL in Delhi, which she believes will provide valuable match practice ahead of the Olympic qualification cycle.

"My coaches often joke that my attacks do not even have official names because of my attacking style. The season 6 in Delhi is happening at the perfect time because the Olympic qualifiers begin next year. Having real match practice under bright lights against elite foreign opponents will give me the sharpness I need to earn that Olympic quota," she said.

Popularising Wrestling Through PWL

Manisha also believes the league can play an important role in popularising wrestling by showcasing its technical and tactical aspects to a wider audience.

"Many people still assume wrestling is only about raw muscle or mud pits, but it is a game of microseconds where your brain has to work faster than your limbs. The PWL brings that speed and strategy to television, showing everyone just how modern and technical our sport is," she added.