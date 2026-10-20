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Manish Narwal's Silver Medal Secures India A Spot At LA 2028 Paralympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: October 20, 2026 09:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para shooter Manish Narwal has clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games, simultaneously securing a coveted quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics and continuing India's strong performance.

Manish Narwal bagged the silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event

IMAGE: Manish Narwal bagged the silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event. Photograph: Khel India/X

Key Points

  • Manish Narwal won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.
  • His silver medal performance secured a quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
  • Narwal is now the third Indian para shooter to secure an LA 2028 quota, following Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara.
  • South Korea's Jo Jeongdu won gold, setting a new Asian Para Games record.
  • Narwal previously won silver in the same event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and bronze at the 2023 Asian Para Games.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event and secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics as Indian shooters continued their medal-winning run at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Narwal's Path To Paralympic Qualification

The Arjuna awardee from Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district shot 233.7 in the eight-man final to finish second on the podium.

 

He became the third Indian para shooter to secure an LA 2028 quota place, following Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara, who won gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event on Monday, the opening day of the shooting competition.

South Korea's Jo Jeongdu smashed the Asian Para Games record with a score of 241.3 to claim gold, while China's Yang Chao took bronze with 213.6.

The other Indian to make the final, Rudransh Khandelwal, finished seventh with a score of 127.3.

Narwal, who won silver in the same event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, added another medal to his collection after claiming bronze at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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