Manipur Students Get Holiday To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The Manipur government has declared a special holiday for all educational institutions on July 20, 2026, ensuring students can enjoy the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Key Points Manipur government declares holiday for educational institutions.

Holiday on July 20, 2026, for FIFA World Cup final.

All schools, colleges, and universities in Manipur to remain closed.

Decision aims to allow students to watch the major football event.

Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in the final.

The Manipur government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on Monday to enable students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, according to an official statement.

An order issued by the education department said, "The Governor of Manipur has directed that all schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE or any other board, along with all government, aided and unaided colleges, higher education institutions and universities, will remain closed on July 20."

The order said the holiday had been declared "with a view to enable students across the state to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at 0030 hours on July 20, 2026."

Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in the final.