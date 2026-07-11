How Manipur's Taekwondo Cup Nurtures International Talent

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh inaugurated the 19th Governor's Taekwondo Cup, celebrating the sport's long-standing tradition and its significant contribution to producing international players and fostering discipline in the state.

Key Points Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh inaugurated the 19th Governor's Taekwondo Cup in Imphal.

The tournament, initiated in 1980, has consistently promoted taekwondo in Manipur.

The All-Manipur Taekwondo Association has nurtured over 40 international players from the state.

Chief Minister Singh highlighted taekwondo's importance in instilling discipline, respect, and self-confidence.

The sport teaches mutual respect and friendship, values that extend beyond competition.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 19th Governor's Taekwondo Cup organised by the All-Manipur Taekwondo Association at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium here.

Addressing the gathering, Singh recalled that the tournament started in 1980 during his tenure as president of the association after receiving the approval of the then governor. Expressing satisfaction over the championship's continuity, he said the tournament has been organised successfully over the years and has now reached its 19th edition.

Manipur's Taekwondo Success And Values

Highlighting Manipur's achievements in taekwondo, the chief minister said the dedicated efforts of the association have produced more than 40 international players from the state. He attributed the success to the commitment of the association, its technical officials, coaches and teachers in nurturing talented sportspersons.

Singh said taekwondo is not merely a competitive sport but a way of life that instils discipline, respect and self-confidence. Emphasising the true spirit of taekwondo, he said that while every competition produces both winners and losers, the essence of the sport lies in competing with respect rather than hostility. He noted that taekwondo teaches discipline, mutual respect and friendship, and these values will remain even after the contest is over.