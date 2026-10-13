Manipur CM Recognises Asian Games Hockey Gold Medallists

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh recently honoured the state's three gold medal-winning hockey players from the 20th Asian Games 2026, highlighting India's improved performance and discussing future support for sportspersons.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday felicitated three state hockey gold medallists from the recently concluded 20th Asian Games 2026.

The honoured players include Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma from the men's team and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Kharibam Bichu Devi from the women's team.

CM Singh noted significant improvement in Indian hockey, reflected in the gold medal victories in both men's and women's events at the Asian Games.

Players requested suitable state government employment, with the CM advising them to submit applications to the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports.

A comprehensive sports policy for successful sportspersons in the state is currently under formulation, as stated by the Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday felicitated the three hockey gold medallists from the state who represented India in the recently concluded 20th Asian Games 2026 in Japan, an official statement said.

The three gold medallists from the state are Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma from the men's hockey team and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Kharibam Bichu Devi from the women's hockey squad.

Recognising Sporting Excellence

During the meeting at the CM Secretariat, Singh observed that Indian hockey has improved significantly in the recent past, the statement said.

He noted that the gold medal victories in both the men's and women's hockey events at the Asian Games reflected a significant improvement in the performance of Indian hockey and marked a positive development for the sport in the country.

Support for Athletes and Future Policy

In response to the players' request for suitable employment in the state government in recognition of their achievements and laurels brought to the state, Singh advised them to submit applications to the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Regarding the request raised by one of the players for formulating a comprehensive policy for successful sportspersons in the state, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Naorem Praveen Singh, stated that a sports policy is under formulation.

The players also expressed their happiness at the warm reception accorded to them by Singh.

One of the players remarked that the chief minister's own experience as a Taekwondo player enables him to better understand the needs and aspirations of other sportspersons.

The players also advised the younger generation to pursue their dreams and never give up, and urged parents to support their children in pursuing their aspirations and encouraged young sportspersons to continue working hard and remain disciplined, it said.