Discover how defending champion Shaina Manimuthu and rising star Gnana Dattu dominated the Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships, securing top honours in the girls' and boys' singles categories respectively.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka successfully defended her girls' singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships on Saturday.

Gnana Dattu of Telangana secured the boys' singles crown, defeating Akhil Reddy Bobba in just under half an hour.

The mixed doubles title was claimed by Divyansh Agrawal and Varna Prabhuanand of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls' doubles crown.

The boys' doubles final saw second seeds Punith S and Pavan S of Karnataka emerge victorious.

Defending champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka underlined her class as she beat fellow state player Lakshya Rajesh to retain the girls' singles crown, while Gnana Dattu triumphed over Akhil Reddy Bobba in an all-Telangana boys' singles final at the Yonex-Sunrise National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships here on Saturday.

Singles And Doubles Victories

Top seed Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya, winning the final 15-10, 15-12 to defend the title she had won last year.

In the boys' singles final, Dattu beat Akhil 17-15, 15-11 in just under half an hour.

Chhattisgarh's Divyansh Agrawal and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8 in the mixed doubles final.

However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam lost to second seeds Punith S and Pavan S of Karnataka 14-16, 9-15 in the boys' doubles final.

Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls' doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12.