Manika Batra's father passes away

Manika Batra's father passes away

Source: PTI
February 12, 2025 12:23 IST

Commonwealth Games gold medallist table tennis player Manika Batra's father Girish has died due to cardiac arrest.

IMAGE: Manika Batra is India's top women's singles player. Photograph: Manika Batra/Instagram

Manika's father passed away here on Tuesday and his cremation was performed on the same day at Inderpuri.

The prayer ceremony for the departed soul will be held on Thursday.

 

The 29-year-old Manika is India's top women's singles player. She won a gold medal each in the women's singles and women's team event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won a women's doubles silver and mixed doubles bronze in the same CWG.

In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, she won a mixed doubles bronze medal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
National Games: Kujur, Yarraji shine with sprint golds
'We Could Win A TT Medal At LA Olympics'
Manoj Kumar Retires from Boxing to Focus on Coaching
Lifter Bindyarani sets new record and bags gold
Jharkhand's gold rush, Karnataka leads National Games pack
