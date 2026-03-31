HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Manika Batra Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive with Victory Over Lily Zhang

Manika Batra Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive with Victory Over Lily Zhang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 23:02 IST

x

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra triumphs over USA's Lily Zhang at the ITTF Table Tennis World Cup, boosting her chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manika Batra defeated Lily Zhang 3-2 in a crucial ITTF Table Tennis World Cup match, keeping her hopes alive for the knockout stage.
  • Sreeja Akula lost her opening match to Portugal's Fu Yu and will face a tough challenge against China's Wang Manyu.
  • Manav Thakkar needs a win against Sweden's Truls Moregard after losing his first match to Korea's Park Ganghyeon.
  • The ITTF Table Tennis World Cup features top players competing for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Three-time Olympian Manika Batra registered a gritty 3-2 win over USA's Lily Zhang to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts of the ITTF Table Tennis World Cup in Macau on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Batra rallied past Zhang 11-7, 11-2, 14-16, 5-11, 11-6 in a 43-minute Group 4 clash, bouncing back from her opening match defeat to Japan's Miwa Harimoto.

 

Other Indian Players at the World Cup

In another match, world No. 43 Sreeja Akula suffered a 1-3 (11-8, 9-11, 13-15, 8-11) loss to Portugal's Fu Yu in her Group 2 opener. She will next face China's world No. 2 Wang Manyu on Wednesday.

In the men's draw, Manav Thakkar faces a must-win situation against Sweden's Olympic silver medallist Truls Moregard in Group 2 after going down 0-3 to Korea's Park Ganghyeon in his opening match.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

TT Worlds: Manika, Manav storm into second round
TT Worlds: Manika, Manav storm into second round
TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit
TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit
TT Worlds: Sreeja Akula crashes out but India shine in doubles
TT Worlds: Sreeja Akula crashes out but India shine in doubles
World TT: Manika, Sharath beaten in singles Round 1
World TT: Manika, Sharath beaten in singles Round 1
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 3

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

VIDEOS

Divya Agarwal Stuns in a Glamorous Black Outfit 1:06

Divya Agarwal Stuns in a Glamorous Black Outfit

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight rainfall0:25

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight...

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet1:10

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO