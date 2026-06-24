Manika Batra Demands Answers, Threatens Legal Action Over Asian Games Snub

Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra is demanding a transparent explanation for her controversial omission from the Asian Games squad, threatening legal action against the TTFI if her concerns regarding the selection process are not addressed.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points Manika Batra threatens legal action if TTFI fails to provide a factual explanation for her exclusion from the Asian Games squad.

She asserts she is not seeking special treatment but demands transparency, consistency, and accountability in the selection process.

Batra questions the TTFI's selection criteria, including ranking timelines and the consideration of international commitments over domestic events.

She highlights the omission of other accomplished players and raises concerns about the selection committee's qualifications and voting process.

Batra has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for intervention to ensure fairness for all athletes.

Rejecting suggestions that she is seeking preferential treatment, star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on Wednesday threatened to take legal action if she is not provided a "factual explanation" for the "arbitrary decision" to omit her from the Asian Games.

Manika once again sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's intervention in the matter, asserting that she "deserves transparency, consistency, and accountability in the selection process."

Manika was left out of the Asiad for failing to meet the selection criteria of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) that demanded participation in national events.

Demanding Answers, Not Special Treatment

"Over the last few days, I have seen many people say that I am seeking a place in the Asian Games team or that I am asking for special consideration. Let me state this clearly. I am not asking to be selected. I am not asking anyone to overturn the decision. I am asking for answers," she said in a fresh statement.

"I sincerely hope that a clear and factual explanation is provided. However, if I do not receive satisfactory answers regarding the basis of this decision, I will be left with no option but to explore all remedies available to me, including legal recourse through my legal team," she warned.

The former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist and two-time Olympian said the TTFI has not communicated the specific reason for her omission.

Questioning Selection Criteria And Rankings

"I am currently World No. 51. Rankings in table tennis are updated every week and operate on a rolling points system. That naturally raises important questions. What time-line was considered while evaluating rankings? Was the assessment based on the previous 12 month, six months, the previous two months, or a single weekly ranking snapshot?" she asked.

"If an athlete who has consistently been around the Top 50 moves from 50 to 51 over a week or two, does that suddenly make her ineligible? These are questions that deserve clear answers," she said.

Responding to criticism of her non-appearance at national level events, Manika said her busy international calendar should have been taken into account by TTFI.

"I have immense respect for national events and have always been proud to compete in them. But athletes competing regularly on the international circuit often have to manage an intense global calendar, recovery periods, travel, visa processing and preparation for major events.

"Domestic participation cannot be viewed in isolation from international commitments. Having said that, I will certainly be more mindful of participating in national events going forward and will continue to do my best to contribute to Indian table tennis at every level," she pointed out.

International Performance And Committee Scrutiny

Describing her international performances this season as strong, Manika said her victories against top Asian players and highly-rated Chinese opponents on the World Table Tennis circuit should have been considered when evaluation was being done by the selection committee.

"Current form is something even the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports directs, should be considered when selecting players/teams for the Asian games," she said.

Manika said besides her own omission, she has also been left surprised to see some other players with proven records being left out.

"Take the example of Ayhika Mukherjee, who was part of India's historic women's doubles medal at the last Asian Games. When athletes with such achievements are left out, it naturally raises questions about the criteria and evaluation process that led to these decisions.

"I have been informed that the final selection involved a voting process. If that is true, then I believe athletes have a right to know who made those decisions and on what basis. What were the reasons? Were they documented? Were they communicated? Were conflict of interests disclosed?" she asked.

Qualifications Of The Selection Committee

Manika questioned the credentials of the TTFI selection committee. The federation has not revealed its composition on the official website.

"...athletes have a right to know who is making these decisions and what qualifications or experience they bring to the selection process. How many members of the Selection Committee have represented India internationally?" she said.

"How many have competed at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, or at the highest levels of table tennis? If a vote was taken against me, what were the reasons behind those votes? Were they based on documented performance criteria, or on subjective opinions?"

Accusing TTFI of following a process that lacks transparency, Manika said her concerns should not be viewed as that of "an amateur athlete reacting emotionally to one selection decision."

"That is why I have requested the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Sports Minister to look into this matter. Not because I want a place in the team. Not because I want special treatment.

"But because I believe every athlete deserves transparency, consistency, and accountability in the selection process... And just to be absolutely clear once again - I am asking questions, not special consideration," she said.