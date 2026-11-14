Former Champions Batra, Akula Advance In National Table Tennis

Former champions Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula showcased their prowess by securing impressive victories in the qualifiers, advancing to the stage 2 knockout rounds of the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points Former champions Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula secured berths in the stage 2 knockout rounds on Saturday.

Batra defeated Monolipi Singha 3-0, and Akula beat Bhumika Sahukar 3-0 in their respective group matches.

The top 16 women's seeds are set to begin their main-draw campaigns on Sunday.

Other players like Ahana Sengupta, Hiya Singh, and Shaniqa Shahid also fought through tough group encounters.

Remaining group matches will determine further Stage 2 qualifiers.

Former champions Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula produced impressive wins in the qualifiers to secure their berths in the stage 2 knockout rounds on the inaugural day of the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

The top 16 women's seeds, however, await their turn to begin their main-draw campaigns on Sunday at the Shanti Devi Mittal Indoor Stadium.

Key Victories And Close Contests

Batra registered a 3-0 victory over Monolipi Singha in Group 69, while Akula also accounted for Bhumika Sahukar by the same margin in Group 1. With one more round remaining, both will aim to carry that form into the final group encounters before turning their attention to the knockout stage.

Among other contenders, Ahana Sengupta went down 2-3 to Vanshika Mudgal of FCI in Group 15 before recovering to register a 3-2 victory over Ranjini Saha.

In Group 19, Hiya Singh also endured a close encounter against Naisha Rewaskar, losing 2-3, but bounced back to beat Sanchari Chakrabarty 3-1.

In Group 20, Shaniqa Shahid, after losing 1-3 to Nithyashree Mani, fought back to defeat Sanya Sehgal 3-2. Preetika P in Group 17 and Mitali Purkar in Group 52 were among others involved in five-game contests, while Aarna Gauhar Ahuja and Avni Dua also featured in closely fought group encounters.

The remaining group matches will determine the eventual Stage 2 qualifiers, with the successful contenders joining the players who have already secured their places.