Top Table Tennis Stars Vie For National Ranking Honours

India's top table tennis players, including Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, are set to compete at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Phagwara, Punjab, promising intense competition and a showcase of emerging talent.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points The National Ranking Table Tennis Championships commence on Saturday in Phagwara, Punjab, featuring 1,652 players across 12 categories.

Top players like Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and G Sathiyan must compete in group stages due to insufficient ranking points for direct main draw entry.

The absence of Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, and Diya Chitale creates opportunities for other players to improve their rankings.

The championships will also showcase junior talent, with Under-19 boys and girls competitions starting the following day.

Local Punjab youngsters, including Sahil Rawat, Sudhanshu Maini, and Inaaya, are expected to make their mark.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will be among some top names in the field at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning here on Saturday.

As many as 1,652 players will compete across 12 categories in the eight-day event to be played at the Shanti Devi Mittal Indoor Stadium, Lovely Professional University.

The championships will begin with the senior men's and women's categories, a departure from the usual sequence. The two premier category events will carry the largest prize purse for the winners, and a maximum of 90 points.

Top Stars Face Group Stage Challenge

Much of the attention will centre on Manika Batra, whose move to Punjab to train at her trainer's academy in Jalandhar adds another dimension to her participation.

Sreeja Akula will join her, and both the players will need to negotiate the group stages to secure their places in the main draw, as neither has accumulated enough ranking points for a direct entry among the top 16.

G Sathiyan, too, faces the same route in the men's competition.

Their progress will be closely watched as they seek to find their rhythm against a field of players already well established in the rankings. With the main-draw contests beginning on the second day, the group stages promise their share of intriguing encounters.

Opportunities Amidst Absences

The absence of Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, and Diya Chitale will undoubtedly be felt. However, their absence also creates opportunities for others to gain ground and consolidate their rankings.

Payas Jain, Harmeet Desai, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sayali Wani, Syndrela Das, and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among those expected to attract attention.

Youthful Talent Shines in Junior Events

The Under-19 Boys and Girls group-stage competition will begin the following day, adding a fresh wave of youthful energy to the championships.

Priyanuj Bhattacharyya, PB Abhinand and Sarthak Arya are among the boys to watch, while Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidaharan, Sayanika Maji and M Hansini lead an equally promising girls' field.

The junior events remain a key feature of the championships, offering a glimpse of the next generation of Indian table tennis.

Punjab's Local Hopes

Punjab will look to their promising youngsters, including Sahil Rawat, Sudhanshu Maini, and the emerging Inaaya, to make their mark.