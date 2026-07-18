Home  » Sports » How Manika Batra's Dominance Secured Top Spot For Ahmedabad Pipers

How Manika Batra's Dominance Secured Top Spot For Ahmedabad Pipers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 18, 2026 20:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Manika Batra's stellar performance led Ahmedabad APL Pipers to a decisive 10-5 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars, propelling them to the top of the Ultimate Table Tennis league table.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Manika Batra secured a commanding straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade.
  • Ahmedabad APL Pipers defeated PBG Pune Jaguars 10-5 in the Ultimate Table Tennis.
  • The win propelled Ahmedabad Pipers to the top of the UTT league table.
  • Adrien Rassenfosse and Sofia Polcanova also contributed crucial wins for Ahmedabad.
  • Payas Jain and Polcanova secured a mixed doubles comeback victory.

Manika Batra produced a commanding straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade as Ahmedabad APL Pipers jumped to the top of the table with a 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here on Saturday.

Ahmedabad Pipers' Dominant Start

Ahmedabad made the perfect start as Adrien Rassenfosse handed Snehit Suravajjula his first singles defeat of the season, recovering from a late fightback to clinch the contest -- 1-8, 11-6, 8-11. Sofia Polcanova then bounced back after dropping the opener to edge Diya Chitale in their first-ever meeting, winning both the second and third games on Golden Point to double the advantage. She won 4-11, 11-10, 11-10.

 

Payas Jain and Polcanova extended Ahmedabad's lead with a composed mixed doubles comeback of 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 before Omar Assar kept Pune alive by edging Payas in another three-game battle -- 6-11, 11-7, 9-11.

Manika, however, ensured there would be no late twist, controlling proceedings throughout to defeat Pavade 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 and complete a comprehensive victory for the Pipers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

manika batraultimate table tennisahmedabad apl piperspbg pune jaguarstable tennis india

More From Rediff

Firouzja outwits Gukesh, Leads Chennai Grand Masters 2026

Firouzja outwits Gukesh, Leads Chennai Grand Masters 2026
Little Haalands and Messis! Peru Names Babies After World Cup Stars

Little Haalands and Messis! Peru Names Babies After World Cup Stars
India Adds More Medals At Budapest Wrestling Tournament

India Adds More Medals At Budapest Wrestling Tournament

Related Stories

How Ahmedabad APL Pipers Overcame Early Setbacks To Secure UTT Victory

How Ahmedabad APL Pipers Overcame Early Setbacks To Secure UTT Victory

Web Stories

9 Detectives We Loved

9 Detectives We Loved
Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe
Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026