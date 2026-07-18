How Manika Batra's Dominance Secured Top Spot For Ahmedabad Pipers

Discover how Manika Batra's stellar performance led Ahmedabad APL Pipers to a decisive 10-5 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars, propelling them to the top of the Ultimate Table Tennis league table.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points Manika Batra secured a commanding straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade.

Ahmedabad APL Pipers defeated PBG Pune Jaguars 10-5 in the Ultimate Table Tennis.

The win propelled Ahmedabad Pipers to the top of the UTT league table.

Adrien Rassenfosse and Sofia Polcanova also contributed crucial wins for Ahmedabad.

Payas Jain and Polcanova secured a mixed doubles comeback victory.

Manika Batra produced a commanding straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade as Ahmedabad APL Pipers jumped to the top of the table with a 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here on Saturday.

Ahmedabad Pipers' Dominant Start

Ahmedabad made the perfect start as Adrien Rassenfosse handed Snehit Suravajjula his first singles defeat of the season, recovering from a late fightback to clinch the contest -- 1-8, 11-6, 8-11. Sofia Polcanova then bounced back after dropping the opener to edge Diya Chitale in their first-ever meeting, winning both the second and third games on Golden Point to double the advantage. She won 4-11, 11-10, 11-10.

Payas Jain and Polcanova extended Ahmedabad's lead with a composed mixed doubles comeback of 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 before Omar Assar kept Pune alive by edging Payas in another three-game battle -- 6-11, 11-7, 9-11.

Manika, however, ensured there would be no late twist, controlling proceedings throughout to defeat Pavade 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 and complete a comprehensive victory for the Pipers.