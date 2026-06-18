Why Manika Batra Misses Out On Asian Games Table Tennis Squad

India's celebrated table tennis star, Manika Batra, has been controversially excluded from the national squad for the upcoming Asian Games, a decision rooted in the Table Tennis Federation of India's stringent selection criteria.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points Manika Batra, India's top table tennis star, has been dropped from the national squad for the Asian Games.

Her exclusion is primarily due to her absence from domestic events, which affected her national ranking.

The TTFI's selection policy gives 50% weightage to national rankings and 40% to world rankings.

Despite being India's second-highest ranked female player globally, her lack of domestic participation led to her omission.

The Indian squad for the Asian Games will feature a mix of experienced and emerging talent in both men's and women's categories.

India's most recognisable table tennis star, Manika Batra, was on Thursday dropped from the national squad for this year's Asian Games as she did not meet the selection criteria set by the TTFI.

Manika's exclusion is down to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India's (TTFI) rankings.

Understanding The Selection Criteria

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika, who has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and a historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, is currently India's second highest-ranked female player at 51, behind Sreeja Akula who is 45th in the latest ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) rankings.

TTFI selects players based on international and national rankings.

"The selection process ensured that India's highest-ranked and most consistent performers earned the opportunity to represent the country at Asia's biggest multi-sport event," said TTFI.

The Asian Games table tennis events will be held between September 20 and 28.

As per the selection policy drafted in 2023, 50 percent weightage is given to national rankings, 40 percent to world rankings and 10 percent is left to the discretion of the selection committee.

India's Asian Games Table Tennis Squad

In Manika's absence, Sreeja leads a balanced squad that combines experience and emerging talent.

Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Syndrela Das form a competitive unit capable of challenging the continent's strongest teams.

The men's team will be spearheaded by experienced campaigners G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, alongside national stalwarts Manav Vikas Thakkar and Manush Shah.

Youngster Payas Jain has also earned his place in the five-member squad after a series of impressive performances on the domestic circuit and international stage.

As reserves, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja remain on standby.

"The selection highlights India's growing strength across both genders. By adhering to objective criteria based on world and national rankings, the federation has rewarded consistency and performance over an extended period.

"The inclusion of reserve players for both men and women also ensures that the squad remains prepared for any unforeseen circumstances before the Game," TTFI added.

The Asian Games table tennis competition is expected to feature the continent's elite, including powerhouses China, Japan, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei.