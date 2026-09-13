Mandaviya To Chair Crucial Meeting On Hockey India League's Future

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a critical meeting with Hockey India League franchise owners and federation officials to address the league's severe financial and administrative challenges, aiming to secure its future and bolster Indian hockey development.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet HIL franchise owners and Hockey India officials to resolve the league's crisis.

The Hockey India League is facing significant financial and administrative challenges, including unpaid player dues and franchise withdrawals.

The ministry views HIL as crucial for the development of Indian hockey, particularly for women players who have shown strong performances.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey had previously raised the HIL issue with the minister during a World Cup review meeting.

Mandaviya has a history of resolving sports league crises, having played a key role in addressing issues faced by the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet Hockey India League franchise owners and federation officials on Monday in a bid to save the uncertainty-plagued tournament.

The revived HIL is facing a major financial and administrative crisis, with unpaid player dues, rising operating costs, franchise withdrawals and a possible reduction in teams. The turmoil within Hockey India has further complicated efforts to salvage the league, forcing the federation to seek urgent corporate support for its survival.

Ministerial Intervention For HIL's Future

The meeting assumes significance as Hockey India grapples with an internal crisis, with President Dilip Tirkey on Saturday stripping Director General Commander R K Srivastava of all his powers over World Cup jersey row and several other incidents. A ministry source, however, said the HIL will be the agenda of Monday's meeting.

During last week's World Cup performance review meeting with Mandaviya, HI President Tirkey had raised the issue of HIL. The Sports Minister had assured the federation that he explore ways to save the league, on the lines of the efforts made to resolve the crisis surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL).

"The Sports Minister has called franchise owners and Hockey India officials for a meeting tomorrow. The aim is to pave the way for the smooth operation of the league through dialogue," a ministry source told PTI.

Importance Of The League For Indian Hockey

The ministry source also underlined the league's importance for the development of Indian hockey, particularly after the women's team's impressive World Cup campaign.

"The ministry feels that Indian hockey teams, especially the women players, have been making the nation proud with their strong performances. The women's team's performance at the World Cup was encouraging and reflects the immense potential of our players," said the source.

"HIL will provide them with greater opportunities to compete, grow, and excel further strengthening the future of Indian hockey," the source said.

Key Stakeholders To Attend Meeting

Among those expected to attend the meeting are Alok Sanghi and K Sai Prakash from Hyderabad Toofans, Vijay Krishnan (GM) and Digvijay Singh Deo (VP) from APL Pipers, Tamal Ghosal from Shrachi Bengal Tigers, Sukhvinder Singh (CEO of JKC Sports, ex-franchise of UP Rudras), Nitin Mittal (founder), and Alap Rai (co-founder) of Bengaluru-based India Sports Stack, besides representatives from the Chennai franchise and the Odisha women's team. JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh will join the meeting online, while a senior manager will attend in person. Hockey India will be represented by Tirkey along with office bearers and senior officials.

During the WC in the Netherlands and Belgium senior women's players, including captain Salima Tete, legendary goalkeeper Savita Punia, vice-captain Navneet Kaur and experienced midfielder Neha Goyal, had appealed to save HIL while talking to PTI. The Indian women's team finished fifth at the World Cup, their best performance at the tournament since 1974. Following the World Cup, Savita had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mandaviya through social media to save the league.

Last year, Mandaviya played a central role in resolving the major financial and administrative crises faced by the ISL.