BRICS Nations To Showcase Indigenous Sports In Ahmedabad

India is set to host the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 in Ahmedabad, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing diverse sporting heritage among member and partner nations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashirupapara/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 will be held in Ahmedabad.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will declare the Games open on Monday.

India will showcase traditional sports such as Mallakhamb, Yogasana, and Kalaripayattu at the event.

The Games, scheduled for 12 October 2026, aim to promote cultural exchange and heritage preservation among participating nations.

Delegations from BRICS Member and partner countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa, and the UAE will participate.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will declare open the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 in Ahmedabad on Monday, an event in which participating countries will showcase their traditional and indigenous sports and cultural practices.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, will organise the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Demonstration Games 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, on 12 October 2026, under India's BRICS Chairmanship,' said a PIB release.

Key Dignitaries And Indian Showcase

Besides Mandaviya, the function will be attended by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, among others.

India will showcase traditional sports such as Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Kalaripayattu.

Promoting Cultural Exchange Through Sport

"The Games will bring together delegations from BRICS Member and partner countries to showcase traditional and indigenous sporting practices and promote cultural exchange, heritage preservation and people-to-people cooperation through sport," the release said.

"Designed as a non-competitive platform, the Games will focus on the demonstration, documentation, and exchange of traditional sporting practices, with emphasis placed on cultural significance, practitioner interaction and knowledge-sharing."

The participating countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with hosts India.