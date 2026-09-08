Sports Minister Inspires Indian Athletes For Asian Games Success

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has inspired the 503-member Indian contingent for the Asian Games, urging them to fearlessly convert competition pressure into performance and continue the nation's impressive medal growth.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the 503-member Indian contingent for the Asian Games to convert competition pressure into peak performance.

Mandaviya highlighted India's significant medal surge, from 57 in 2014 to 107 in 2023, attributing it to an improved national sports ecosystem.

The Minister emphasised India's untapped potential in sports, stressing the abundance of talent and manpower available.

Athletes were encouraged to view opponents as opportunities and approach the Games with a fearless mentality.

The send-off ceremony was organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with key officials present.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday urged the Indian contingent for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya to fear no opponent, turn "pressure into performance" and build on the country's impressive medal surge at the continental showpiece.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) organised a send-off ceremony for the 503-member contingent, with several athletes and teams in attendance. Mandaviya said India's medal tally had risen significantly from the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon to the 2023 edition in Hangzhou and called for the upward trend to continue.

Boosting Athlete Morale For Success

"The athletes' success also becomes the nation's success. We have a contingent of 503 athletes competing at the upcoming Asian Games. I am confident that we will put up a good performance which will bring about a quantum change in the sports sector," Mandaviya said at the ceremony.

Several prominent names and teams, including members of the hockey squads and top track-and-field athletes, were absent from the function as they have either already reached the Games venue or are in the final stages of their preparations.

India's Remarkable Medal Growth

"In 2014, we won 57 medals at the Asian Games in Incheon, but in the 2023 edition, we won 107 medals. An ecosystem was created for sports in the country. It was the result of dialogue at the federation and government levels. This continuous dialogue has brought about a change," Mandaviya said.

"The rise in the number of medals from 2014 to 2023 was 53 per cent. The rise in gold medals was even more significant, at 75 per cent. In the Asian Para Games too, we won 111 medals in Hangzhou in 2023," he added.

Mandaviya, however, said India still had considerable untapped potential, with no shortage of talent or manpower.

Unlocking India's Sporting Potential

"Year by year, medals have increased, but we have much more potential. There is no dearth of manpower or talent in the country," he said.

He also called on the athletes to embrace the pressure of competition and view their opponents as opportunities rather than threats.

"I am confident Indian athletes will not fear their opponents. This should become our mentality. Convert pressure into performance and look at opponents as an opportunity to win medals," Mandaviya said.

IOA president PT Usha, sports federation officials, administrators and ministry officials were also present at the ceremony.