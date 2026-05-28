Mandaviya To Review National Games Preparations In Meghalaya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit Meghalaya to assess the preparations for the 39th National Games and inaugurate a new sports complex, boosting sports infrastructure in the region.

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review preparations for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya.

The Host State Contract for the National Games will be signed with Meghalaya.

Mandaviya will inaugurate the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong.

The sports complex is designed to host various indoor sporting events and will be a key venue for the National Games.

The Minister will review centrally sponsored schemes in Meghalaya under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya and also inaugurate an Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong during a three-day visit to the North-Eastern state starting Friday.

The Host State Contract for the National Games to be held in March next year will be signed with Meghalaya in the presence of senior dignitaries and representatives of the Indian Olympic Association.

Focus On Youth Affairs And Sports Infrastructure

Mandaviya will also participate in a series of programmes related to youth affairs, sports infrastructure development, and review centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

During the visit, the Minister will attend a Chintan Shivir organised by Department of Youth Affairs. Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and other senior officials will also be present.

Mandaviya will inaugurate the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong on Saturday along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex Inauguration

"The Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex, being developed at a project cost of Rs 132.9 crore, is designed as a modern multi-functional sports facility capable of hosting disciplines such as basketball, badminton and volleyball, besides other indoor sporting events," the ministry stated.

The complex is also a key venue for the National Games and will include integrated infrastructure such as multipurpose halls, auditorium, banquet facilities,etc.

Review Of Games Preparations

The review meeting of the Games preparations will include presentations and discussions involving officials from Meghalaya and representatives from other North-Eastern states.

As part of the visit, Mandaviya will inspect the Umsawli Sports Complex in Shillong, including the aquatics and tennis facilities, to review ongoing sports infrastructure development in the state.

The Minister will additionally review the implementation and progress of centrally sponsored schemes in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative on May 31.