India Aims To Be A Top 10 Sporting Nation By 2030

India is aiming to become a top-10 global sporting power by 2030, with initiatives like the NRAI's grassroots outreach programme and the launch of the NRAI Athlete App set to boost talent identification and athlete development.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Sports Minister urges Indian shooters to support the goal of becoming a top-10 global sporting power.

NRAI celebrates 75th anniversary with plans to introduce shooting to 7.5 lakh youth.

NRAI launches Athlete App for athlete management and grassroots programme registration.

India aims to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036, showcasing its sporting capabilities.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged Indian shooters to support the country's goal of becoming a top-10 global sporting power within a decade and praised the NRAI's efforts to strengthen the sporting ecosystem in its 75th year.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) marked its 75th anniversary with a celebratory event attended by top sportspersons, including Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and trap shooter Zoravar Singh, and announced an ambitious plan to introduce shooting to 7.5 lakh youth through grassroots outreach in this milestone year.

NRAI's Ambitious Grassroots Programme

"As the NRAI celebrates 75 remarkable years, it is encouraging to see Indian shooting embrace innovation and a long-term vision through initiatives like the Athlete App, grassroots outreach to 7.5 lakh youth, and the upcoming Shooting League of India," said Mandaviya on the occasion.

"These efforts will help identify talent, strengthen our sporting ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown immense growth in sports, and with the right planning, integration, and commitment, we can emerge as one of the world's leading sporting nations," he added.

Government Support and Future Sporting Events

Mandaviya said he has witnessed the success story of Indian shooting and expressed confidence that it will continue to grow further.

"The performance of Indian shooters is heartening; we are winning more medals and the federation is also planning to start a league. A strong league structure will create more opportunities, expand the talent pool, and ensure athletes get better exposure and support.

"About 7.5 lakh children will be scouted. We are set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and are also aiming for the Olympics in 2036. This shows our capability and confidence. India is a large and diverse country with no shortage of resources," he said.

NRAI's Vision for 2028 Olympics

NRAI's initiative to introduce shooting sport to 7.5 lakh youth before the 2028 Olympics will be rolled out across multiple states and districts in collaboration with various institutions.

"On the 75th year of NRAI, we take a vow that in the next decade, Indian shooting will deliver its best performance in the world," added Mandaviya.

Launch of the NRAI Athlete App

The occasion also saw the official launch of the NRAI Athlete App. The app will serve as a one-stop ecosystem for athlete management -- from on-boarding and registering 7.5 lakh youth participants under the federation's grassroots programme, to issuing certificates, maintaining records, and monitoring the performances of India's elite and international shooters.

NRAI secretary-general Pawankumar Singh added, "The 75th anniversary celebrations are a landmark moment for Indian shooting, and this year-long programme reflects the scale of our ambition...we are focused on building robust pathways for talent identification, athlete development, and greater fan engagement," he said.

Double Paris Olympics bronze-medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker said, "The NRAI has played a huge role in shaping Indian shooting over the last 75 years, and I'm proud to be part of this journey.

"The more accessible we make the sport at the grassroots level, the stronger our talent pipeline will become. I'm excited to see how these efforts inspire the next generation of champions," said the ace shooter.