Union Minister Assures Boost To Mizoram Sports Talent And Infrastructure

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged comprehensive support to boost sporting talent and infrastructure in Mizoram, addressing key challenges faced by athletes, especially boxers, and aligning with India's 2036 Olympic bid aspirations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured support for sports development in Mizoram, focusing on infrastructure and talent promotion.

Mizoram BJP youth leaders highlighted the state's significant sporting talent and the urgent need for modern sports facilities.

Specific central assistance was requested for strengthening boxing facilities, including a new boxing hall, in Mizoram.

The Minister committed to addressing issues faced by the Mizoram Boxing Association through the Boxing Federation of India.

Mandaviya reaffirmed the Centre's dedication to supporting young sportspersons in the Northeast, particularly Mizoram, for national and international competition.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has vowed support to promote sporting talents in Mizoram and address infrastructure-related issues faced by athletes, particularly boxers, a statement issued by the state unit of the BJP said on Wednesday.

Mandaviya gave the assurance during a meeting with the state BJP's youth wing president Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar and vice president H Malsawmtluanga in New Delhi on Tuesday, it said.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure In Mizoram

Hmar urged the Union minister to provide greater support and opportunities for Mizo youth in sports and help improve facilities to enable more athletes from the state to compete at national and international levels, the statement said.

Hmar told Mandaviya that Mizoram has considerable sporting talent and highlighted the need for modern sports infrastructure in the state in the run-up to India's proposed bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Hmar sought central assistance for strengthening boxing facilities in the state, including construction of a large and modern boxing hall.

He also apprised Mandaviya of various problems faced by the Mizoram Boxing Association.

Centre's Commitment To Northeast Sports

Mandaviya assured the BJP leaders that all possible assistance would be extended to promote sports in Mizoram and support young sportspersons from the state, the statement said.

The Union minister said that he would ask the Boxing Federation of India to take prompt steps to address the difficulties faced by the Mizoram Boxing Association, it said.

Mandaviya said he was aware of the sporting talent among Mizo youth and asserted that the Centre was committed to supporting young people in the Northeast, particularly Mizoram.

He also urged Hmar to approach the Centre whenever sportspersons from the state faced difficulties or required assistance, assuring that opportunities would remain open for Mizoram's youth in sports, the statement added.