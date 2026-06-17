FIT India Cyclothon Promotes Cycling Amid Fuel Concerns

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded the FIT India Cyclothon in Mumbai, advocating for cycling as a crucial sustainable transportation method and promoting health amidst rising global fuel supply concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the FIT India Cyclothon in Mumbai, promoting cycling for a healthier lifestyle.

The event emphasised cycling as a sustainable and energy-efficient transport solution amidst global fuel concerns.

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav and actor Jackie Shroff participated, drawing public attention to the initiative.

Mandaviya highlighted cycling's benefits for personal health, environmental sustainability, and energy conservation.

The cyclothon is a key part of the Fit India Movement, aiming to foster a national culture of fitness and public participation.

Wrestler-turned-policeman Narsingh Yadav and popular film actor Jackie Shroff were among the participants as Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the FIT India Cyclothon at the Worli Coastal Cycle Track here on Wednesday, stressing on increased use of sustainable modes of transportation amid global fuel supply concerns.

The event brought together fitness enthusiasts, cyclists, and citizens from all walks of life. Mandaviya flagged off the cyclothon and joined participants in the ride.

Promoting Health And Sustainability Through Cycling

Narsingh, who is currently heading the Wrestling Federation of India's athletes' commission, is also serving as a DCP in Maharashtra Police.

In his address to the gathering, Mandaviya said with oil supply becoming a concern in view of the ongoing war in West Asia, cycling is an ideal mode of transportation.

"In light of the fuel supply concerns arising from the situation in West Asia, there is a need to promote cycling as a sustainable and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

"Cycling is not only beneficial for personal health but also contributes to environmental sustainability and energy conservation," he said.

The FIT INDIA Cyclothon is part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' ongoing efforts to encourage active lifestyles and create awareness about the importance of regular physical activity.

Through such initiatives, the Government aims to strengthen the culture of fitness and public participation under the Fit India Movement.