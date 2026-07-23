How Sports Minister Mandaviya Boosted Indian Spirit At Glasgow CWG

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spearheaded a cycling rally in Glasgow, galvanising the Indian community to embrace healthy living and passionately support the 'Cheer for Bharat' initiative at the Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a cycling rally in Glasgow to promote healthy living.

The initiative aimed to encourage the Indian diaspora's participation in the 'Cheer for Bharat' campaign for the Commonwealth Games.

Mandaviya urged all Indians to join the Fit India Movement and support the Indian contingent.

He emphasised cycling's role in promoting fitness, reducing pollution, and easing traffic.

India's medal hopes at the scaled-down Glasgow CWG are primarily in boxing, weightlifting, and athletics.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a cycling rally with members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Thursday to promote healthy living and encourage the diaspora's participation in the 'Cheer for Bharat' initiative at the mega-event.

Speaking during the event, Mandaviya urged all Indians to actively participate in the Fit India Movement. He also called on the expats to cheer for the Indian contingent which would compete in the Games beginning with the opening ceremony this evening.

Promoting Health And Environmental Benefits Through Cycling

He further highlighted that cycling offers solutions to multiple contemporary challenges by promoting fitness, reducing pollution and easing traffic congestion.

"Through this cycling initiative, we want to give the world the message that cycling can help protect our health, our environment and our planet," he said.

The Glasgow CWG has been scaled down to keep costs under control and will feature only 10 disciplines, excluding Indian strongholds like shooting, wrestling, badminton, cricket and hockey among others.

The Indian hopes will ride mainly on boxing, weightlifting and athletics in this edition.