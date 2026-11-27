The Sports Ministry's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative celebrates its 100th edition on November 29, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading a massive cycling event in Pune, underscoring India's growing fitness culture and its bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Key Points The Sports Ministry's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative will mark its 100th edition on November 29.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the main event in Pune, joined by 50,000 cycling enthusiasts.

Celebrations will extend nationwide to 100 iconic locations, featuring 100 Indian Olympians.

The landmark edition is themed #IndiaReady4Olympics, aligning with India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad is proposed as the host city for the 2036 Olympics and has secured rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Ministry's flagship fitness initiative 'Sundays on Cycle' will celebrate its 100th edition on November 29 with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the event in Pune.

Nationwide Cycling Celebration

Mandaviya will be joined by 50,000 cycling enthusiasts in that city. Additionally, celebrations will be organised across "100 prominent iconic locations" nationwide, where 100 Indian Olympians will join in.

Launched in December 2024, the initiative began with just 250 locations and 500 participants in New Delhi.

"Over two years, 'Sundays on Cycle' has grown into a people's movement. Its 99th edition, held on the theme of Constitution Day, saw lakhs of citizens participate at more than 26,000 locations across the country," stated a press release from the Sports Ministry.

"The landmark edition of Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to celebrating the Olympic Movement in India, under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics."

India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics and made a presentation on its vision and roadmap for the Games in an online interaction with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission on Thursday.

Ahmedabad is the proposed host city for the Games and has already bagged the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2029 World Police and Fire Games.