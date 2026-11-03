Mandaviya Launches NDTL Research Grant Policy For Doping Fight

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched the National Dope Testing Laboratory's Extramural Research Grant Policy, significantly bolstering India's commitment to advanced anti-doping research and clean sports ahead of major international sporting events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the NDTL Extramural Research Grant Policy on Tuesday.

The policy aims to promote advanced research and development in doping detection and prevention.

India reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on doping, emphasising fair play and hard work in sports.

The initiative strengthens India's anti-doping efforts as it prepares to host major events like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and eyes the 2036 Olympics.

The launch occurred during the 10th WAADS Quality Assurance Managers' Meeting 2026 in New Delhi.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched the Extramural Research Grant Policy of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) at the 10th World Association of Anti-Doping Scientists (WAADS) Quality Assurance Managers' Meeting 2026 here.

The two-day meeting that began on November 2 was organised by NDTL and brought together international stakeholders from the sports and scientific communities.

Mandaviya, as the chief guest, also oversaw the launch of the NDTL Newsletter at the meet.

India's Commitment To Clean Sports

"Friends, India has zero tolerance for doping. Our responsibility is to ensure that every victory is earned through talent, discipline, and hard work," Mandaviya said.

"Over the last two years, under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, sports has been recognised as an important pillar of nation-building. India's sporting journey has entered a new phase," he said.

Highlighting India's commitment towards further anti-doping research and education, Mandaviya said, "Today we launched the important Extramural Research Grant Policy, which aims at promoting research and development in areas of advanced detection and prevention. This initiative will strengthen the scientific foundation of our anti-doping efforts."

Strengthening Anti-Doping Ahead Of Major Games

With India set to host Commonwealth Games 2030 and harbouring ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympics, education and awareness about doping play a vital role in India's fight towards preventing it.

The Minister stated that India has already taken major steps towards becoming a sporting nation, and the recent performances of its athletes at the 2026 Asian Games prove that.

Over the two days, the meeting was also attended by Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, along with International delegates, Dr. Osquel Barroso, Senior Associate Director (Laboratory Science and Medicine), WADA, Dr. Dorota Kwiatkowska, President, WAADS, Prof. (Dr.) P. L. Sahu, Director, NDTL, and other eminent Scientists.