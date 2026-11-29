India has officially launched its ambitious #IndiaReady4Olympics campaign with a star-studded film and a massive cycling event, signalling its strong intent to host the 2036 Olympic Games and foster a fit nation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched India's first Olympic film on Sunday, featuring Mirabai Chanu, Sheetal Devi, Smriti Mandhana, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film initiates India's #IndiaReady4Olympics campaign, showcasing the nation's sporting transformation and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The launch coincided with the landmark 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Pune, attended by 50,000 cyclists and held across 40,000 locations nationwide.

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer confirmed discussions with IOC Future Host Commission members earlier this week, presenting India's readiness to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

The Pune event included 'River Cyclothon 2026' rides and pledges on water conservation, river cleanliness, and a drug-free India, with over 1.5 lakh MY Bharat volunteers participating nationally.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched India's first Olympic film, featuring sporting icons Mirabai Chanu, Sheetal Devi and Smriti Mandhana, along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, at the landmark 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle.

The film marks the launch of India's Olympic campaign under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, showcasing the country's sporting transformation and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Fit India Movement And Olympic Aspirations

"Over 50,000 cyclists took to the streets of Pune on the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was held across 40,000 locations nationwide, and India's youth are embracing fitness because a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a nation that is fit and healthy.

"The 100th Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. We aren't just pedalling today; we are sending a powerful message of fitness from the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the entire nation. Every stroke of the pedal brings us closer to Viksit Bharat," Mandaviya said.

The launch took place in the presence of 50,000 cyclists, as well as Indian Olympic Association CEO Raghuram Iyer and Olympians Priyanka Goswami, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sandeep Kumar, Ashish Kumar Chaudhary and Srabani Nanda.

Youth Olympic gold medallist Ambekar Meetei, Asian Games medallist Suchika Tariyal, taekwondo athlete Kashish Malik, track cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and mountaineer Baljeet Kaur also joined the celebrations.

Nationwide Participation And Future Hosting Plans

In Pune, the celebrations featured 25km and 5km cycling rides under the theme 'River Cyclothon 2026: Water Conservation & River Cleanliness'. Participants also took pledges on water conservation, river cleanliness and a drug-free India.

The edition was celebrated across 100 iconic locations and in every district in the country, with more than 1.5 lakh MY Bharat volunteers participating in cycling rallies across over 600 districts.

The 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle recognised grassroots participation, with Fit Champs and cycling clubs felicitated and MY Bharat winners announced at the event. A book launch by Mandaviya also formed part of the programme, alongside other fitness and community engagement activities.

IOA CEO Iyer said, "Sundays on Cycle perfectly reflects what India needs to be ready for the Olympics. Earlier this week, we connected with the IOC Future Host Commission members, where we, along with the Honourable Minister, showcased how India and Ahmedabad are prepared to not only host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, but also the Olympics in 2036.

"We highlighted how India is already hosting major international sporting events and will have many more in the coming future," he added.