Indian Volleyball Team's Historic Bronze Medal Achievement

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated the Indian men's volleyball team's historic bronze medal win at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports and inspiring future athletes.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points India secured its first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup, winning bronze.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the historic Indian contingent in Gandhinagar.

The achievement highlights the steady growth of volleyball in India and its capability to host international events.

India remained unbeaten in the pool stage and defeated Bahrain 3-1 in the third-place playoff.

The bronze medal significantly improved India's FIVB World Ranking, moving from 60th to 42nd.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian contingent that created history by winning the country's first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup.

Congratulating the players, coaching staff and support personnel, Mandaviya said, "This medal is historic, but it should only be the beginning. Every achievement brings greater responsibility and higher expectations. Every policy, every investment and every effort of the government is aimed at helping our athletes realise their full potential and consistently excel on the international stage."

India's Historic Volleyball Achievement

The minister said securing a historic podium finish on home soil reflects the steady growth of volleyball in the country and showcases the nation's capability to host major international sporting events. The AVC Men's Volleyball Cup is the premier continental men's volleyball competition in Asia. The 2026 edition marked the first occasion that India hosted the tournament, adding another important chapter to the country's sporting calendar.

The Indian national team, comprising 14 players under the captaincy of Jerome Vinith Charles, and coach Dragan Mihailovic of Serbia met Mandaviya in Gandhinagar on Monday. Expressing confidence in the future of Indian volleyball, Mandaviya said the team's historic achievement would inspire young athletes across the country and provide fresh impetus to the development of the sport at all levels.

Impact On Indian Volleyball And Global Rankings

India remained unbeaten during the pool stage and displaying consistency and resilience against some of Asia's strongest teams. The home team beat Bahrain 3-1 in the third-place playoff to clinch a bronze, India's first-ever medal and best-ever finish in the history of the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup. The bronze medal earned valuable FIVB World Ranking points, resulting in the Indian men's team climbing 18 places, from 60th to 42nd.