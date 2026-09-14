Sports Ministry Steps In To Revive Hockey India League

India's Sports Ministry has formed a crucial five-member committee to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the financial viability and long-term sustainability of the Hockey India League, addressing concerns about its future.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asked Hockey India and Hockey India League franchise owners to work out a comprehensive roadmap to ensure financial viability and sustainability of the cash-strapped league and set up a five-member panel for that. Ministry sources told PTI that Mandaviya held a meeting with Hockey India officials and representatives of HIL franchises and was apprised of the concerns surrounding the competition.
Key Points
- Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya initiated a meeting with Hockey India and HIL franchise owners to address league concerns.
- A five-member committee has been established to create a comprehensive roadmap for HIL's financial viability and sustainability.
- The committee will comprise two representatives each from Hockey India and the franchises, plus a senior Sports Ministry official.
- The Hockey India League, revived last year after a seven-year gap, faces ongoing concerns regarding its financial future and franchise participation.
- The committee is directed to prioritise work on the league's Governance Model, Financial Model, and overall Structure, presenting a report in a time-bound manner.
Committee Formed For HIL Revival
"The minister directed the stakeholders to work on Governance Model, Financial Model and Structure of the league on priority basis . The committee has been asked to present its report to the ministry in a time bound manner," said the source. Representatives of franchises Hyderabad Toofans, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shachi Bengal Tigers, ALP Pipers, JK Cements and the new Bengaluru franchise attended the meeting.