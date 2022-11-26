News
Manchester Utd stars De Gea, Elanga, Van de Beek to visit Goa

November 26, 2022 12:30 IST
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

IMAGE: Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. Photograph: James Gill/Getty Images

Manchester United's first team players, goalkeeper David De Gea, winger Anthony Elanga and midfielder Donny van de Beek will visit India on December 1 to kick-start activities related to the third edition of the club's grassroots level initiative.

 

'United We Play' is an initiative conceptualised by Apollo Tyres to support young footballers in India.

It will be first ever visit to India for any footballer from the current Manchester United first team members. They will be in Goa to kickstart activities for the third season of the programme.

The second season of 'United We Play' concluded earlier this year, wherein more than 5000 budding footballers from across the country took part.

In the grand finale in Chennai, four short-listed players were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford and  participate in activities like a match-day experience and training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

The winners also get the chance to pick the brains of some of United's greatest players during a meet and greet with Premier League club’s legends.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

