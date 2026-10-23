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Manchester Utd Captain Bruno Fernandes' Home Burgled After Champions League Loss

October 23, 2026 11:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police were alerted of the robbery shortly after Manchester United's 4-1 Champions League defeat by Como in Italy on Wednesday, The Athletic reported.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

IMAGE: No members of Bruno Fernandes' family were at the property during the break-in and the intruders spent less than five minutes inside before police arrived, according to The Athletic. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • 'Officers discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and a number of items had been stolen.'
  • Fernandes has featured in every game for United this season and captained the side on Wednesday's loss to Como.
  • United, who are 13th in the Premier League standings, host Bournemouth on Sunday.

Police are investigating a break-in at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' house in which intruders stole a number of items, according to a report by The Athletic.

Cheshire Police launched an investigation after officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on Wednesday night at a residential address.

 

"The caller reported three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property," Detective Inspector Dave Jarvis told The Athletic.

"Officers attended the scene and on arrival there was no trace of the suspects. However, officers discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and a number of items had been stolen.

"An investigation into the incident has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

No one at home during robbery

The report said that police were alerted shortly after Manchester United's 4-1 Champions League defeat by Como in Italy.

According to The Athletic, citing a club statement, no members of Fernandes' family were at the property during the break-in and the intruders spent less than five minutes inside before police arrived.

Reuters has contacted Cheshire Police and Manchester United for comment.

Manchester United have gone seven matches without a win 

Fernandes has featured in every game for United this season and captained the side on Wednesday as they extended their winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

Following the defeat, the 32-year-old called on his team to be "more brave" after another disappointing result.

United, who are 13th in the Premier League standings, host Bournemouth on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
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