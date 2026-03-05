HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manchester United's Maguire gets suspended prison sentence for 2020 brawl in Mykonos

Manchester United's Maguire gets suspended prison sentence for 2020 brawl in Mykonos

March 05, 2026

Harry Maguire

IMAGE: Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was convicted on all three counts of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery but will face no prison time. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Key Points

  • Harry Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery and violence against public employees in which two police officers were assaulted.
  • Maguire, who was detained for two days following the incident, denied any wrongdoing.
  • Maguire, who faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, was convicted on all three counts but will face no prison time.

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence by a Greek court over a 2020 incident in Mykonos, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

In 2020,

Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery and violence against public employees after his arrest in a brawl in which two police officers were assaulted.

Maguire, who was detained for two days following the incident and denied any wrongdoing, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days but was granted a full retrial after appealing against Greek court convictions on multiple charges.

In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing nullified Maguire's conviction before a full retrial in a more senior court. His retrial was postponed many times.

Maguire faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery. The 32-year-old was convicted on all three counts but will face no prison time. His legal team will appeal against the guilty verdict, Sky Sports reported.

Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty of offences related to the incident and received suspended prison sentences in 2020. They also denied any wrongdoing.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
