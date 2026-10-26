Carrick's Manchester United future in doubt after Bournemouth thrashing

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick's tenure is hanging by a thread following a dismal 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, plunging the club into its worst start to a season since 1986-87 and intensifying speculation about his immediate future.

IMAGE: Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is reportedly likely to be axed after their Premier League match loss to AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Key Points Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United manager is under severe threat after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The loss marks Manchester United's worst start to a season since 1986-87, with only seven points from eight league matches.

The team has now gone eight games without a win across all competitions, including a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Kieran McKenna, and Antonio Conte are among the top contenders being considered as potential replacements.

Carrick accepted responsibility for the results but stated he is "not expecting anything in particular" regarding his future.

Manchester United is eyeing replacements for Michael Carrick as the former club legend's future as a manager is in serious doubt following a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Man United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford continues to pile up pressure and losses on Carrick, who was roped in for a full-time deal after leading multi-time Premier League champions to the UEFA Champions League after a rocky start to their league campaign, replacing Ruben Amorim as an interim manager before taking up the full-time task ahead of the 2026-27 season. It was the second poor result of the week for the Red Devils, having lost to UEFA Champions League debutants Como 4-1 on Wednesday.

Mounting Pressure on Carrick

Manchester United are struggling to keep themselves afloat in the points table -- Sunday's defeat left them with seven points from eight league matches at 16th spot, and just a point above the drop zone, their worst return at this stage of a season since 1986-87. They have gone eight games without a win across all competitions.

Potential Replacements Eyed

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, both currently not roped in by any team, are among top contenders to take Carrick's spot. Former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna impressed in talks with United's hierarchy back in summer 2024 before the club decided to retain Erik ten Hag. Antonio Conte, who left Napoli in the summer, would be open to talks if contacted by Premier League giants. Manchester United, as per sources, spent time doing research on coaches before handing a two-year deal to Carrick after a successful interim spell. It is also understood that the club is prepared for Carrick's departure.

Carrick's Reaction and Fan Sentiment

After the loss to Bournemouth, Carrick said: "Of course, I take responsibility," he said. "Whatever's going to happen, results-wise, whether we win, we lose, draw, whatever happens ... the responsibility is mine."

Pressed on whether he expected to be sacked in the coming days, Carrick said: "I totally understand the situation. I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I'm carrying on as normal, and I love this place. I always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything really."

Supporters unfurled a giant banner reading "Standards" before halftime featuring club icons Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Bryan Robson. The fans largely reserved their sympathy for Carrick, singing It's Carrick you know! late in the game. But once the 45-year-old tapped a hand to his heart and disappeared down the post-game tunnel, those chants gave way to loud boos directed at the players.

Carrick looked close to tears when asked about the supporters' backing after the match.

"To be in such a difficult situation and go through a day like we have done and a spell like we have done is certainly difficult to take," he said.

"So there's real mixed emotions in there for sure."

He rejected suggestions his acknowledgement of supporters after the final whistle had been a farewell.

"No, not from me ... just appreciation for the fans and what they've showed me."

Team Performance and Player Support

IMAGE: Manchester United's Harry Maguire looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

The manner of the defeat was almost as damaging as the scoreline. Bournemouth supporters repeatedly taunted Carrick with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning", while thousands of United fans streamed towards the exits before the final whistle.

Former United winger Ashley Young said the performance suggested the squad was no longer responding to its manager.

"The fans are behind him and backing him because he's a legend of the football club," Young said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

"But the players on the pitch showed nothing. They didn't run, they didn't look like a team together. You could tell today that it was like they'd given up."

Harry Maguire, who wore the captain's armband for the day, insisted Carrick had the full support of the dressing room.

"We're fully behind Michael (Carrick)," Maguire said.

"Coming into the team last season he turned things around and got Champions League football this season. As individuals, we're not playing well enough."

Former United defender Gary Neville said the crowd's support reflected a belief among fans that Carrick's fate had already been sealed.

"The Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what's going to happen here," Neville said.