News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manchester City to begin Premier League title defence at West Ham

Manchester City to begin Premier League title defence at West Ham

June 16, 2022 14:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League titles. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

 

Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will play at Newcastle United to mark their return to the Premier League after 23 years.

Chelsea will kick off their season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital by playing away to Everton, while Bournemouth will host Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight after earning promotion.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will begin their campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton.

The season will begin on Aug. 5 and conclude on May 28.

There will be a mid-season break after Nov. 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
How England is thriving under McCullum
How England is thriving under McCullum
Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth Rs 200,000
Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth Rs 200,000
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
Now, Get Nutrition Tips From Malaika!
Now, Get Nutrition Tips From Malaika!

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Team India Leaves For England

PIX: Team India Leaves For England

'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances