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Manchester City sign 18-year-old Morocco midfielder Bouaddi for $117 million

August 27, 2026 09:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Manchester City has made a significant move in the transfer market, securing promising 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille on a five-year contract, further strengthening their squad.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

IMAGE: Ayyoub Bouaddi made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season after becoming in 2023 the youngest player to represent Lille at the age of 16. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manchester City completes five-year deal for midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.
  • The 18-year-old Moroccan international's transfer is reportedly valued at £86 million.
  • Bouaddi started five of Morocco's six matches at the FIFA World Cup as they reached the quarter-finals.

Manchester City have signed midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French side Lille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that City paid £86 million ($117 million) for the 18-year-old.

 

"Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game," Bouaddi said in a statement.

Bouaddi's Rise To Prominence

He made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season after becoming in 2023 the youngest player to represent Lille at the age of 16.

Bouaddi made his senior debut for Morocco in May and was included in their World Cup squad. He made his tournament debut against Brazil and started five of Morocco's six matches as they reached the quarter-finals.

City signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a reported £116 million ($158 million) last month.

Midfielders Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders left the club during the current transfer window.

Source: REUTERS
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