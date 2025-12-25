HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manchester City owners snap ties with Mumbai City FC

Manchester City owners snap ties with Mumbai City FC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 25, 2025 00:05 IST

Mumbai City FC

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC are one of the most successful teams in the history of Indian Super League. Photograph: ANI Photo

City Football Group, which owns several top clubs worldwide including English Premier League giants Manchester City, has pulled out of its association with Mumbai City FC amid uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League, according to sources.

The City group acquired a 65 percent stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019. Mumbai City FC are one of the most successful teams in the history of ISL, winning four titles, which includes two League Winners Shields and two ISL Cups.

"Mumbai City FC have bought over the shares of City Football Group," a reliable source privy to the development said without elaborating.

 

With the latest development, Mumbai City FC's ownership may return to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
