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Man City must face 'appropriate consequences' if wrongdoing established: UK PM's office

October 02, 2026 14:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The British Prime Minister's office has declared that Manchester City must face 'appropriate consequences' if found guilty of alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, reinforcing the independence of the ongoing investigation despite political interventions.

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City players celebrate. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

 

Manchester City should face the "appropriate consequences" if wrongdoing is established, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, a day after he expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling the club.

City face the possibility of severe sanctions after being found guilty by an independent commission of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal.

Burnham's Initial Concerns and Backlash

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC on Wednesday that City's Abu Dhabi-based owners had been "a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester" and in turning the club into a global force.

"I would be really concerned to lose them," Burnham said, referring to media speculation that the case could ultimately lead to a change of ownership.

Burnham's comments drew heavy criticism from opposition politicians.

Shadow Sports Minister Louie French said the government must "keep politics out of football" and ensure the independent commission is free of "outside influence."

Prime Minister's Office Clarifies Stance

Amid the backlash, a Number 10 spokesperson said Burnham had made clear that the process remained ongoing and independent.

"As the prime minister made clear, the initial judgment is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules. He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process," the spokesperson said.

"It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected. If wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences."

'Frankly Extraordinary' Intervention

Conservative lawmaker French said Burnham's remarks would leave fans asking whether political pressure was being applied in the City case.

"Andy Burnham’s intervention in support of Manchester City’s owners is frankly extraordinary. The club face unprecedented allegations and fans are horrified by what they are reading in the papers," he said.

"Yet Burnham is publicly backing the owners even as the investigation continues. Fans will rightly ask whether political pressure is being applied here and how it relates to the owners’ well-reported investments in Manchester."

City have until Friday to appeal against the ruling.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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