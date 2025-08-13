HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manchester City loan out Grealish to Everton

August 13, 2025
August 13, 2025 00:51 IST

IMAGE: At Everton, Jack Grealish would wear the number 18, the same number worn by past club greats Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney. Photograph: Chris Radburn /Reuters

England midfielder Jack Grealish joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City on Tuesday as he seeks to restart his stalled international career.

The deal was announced by both clubs, without financial details.

City paid Aston Villa 100 million pounds ($135.08 million) for the player, now 29, in 2021 but he fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola and is seeking game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

Media reports said Everton, who finished last season 13th overall and are managed by David Moyes, had an option to make the move permanent for 50 million pounds at the end of the loan period.

Grealish's current weekly wages have been put at 300,000 pounds.

Everton said Grealish would wear the number 18, the same number worn by past club greats Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney.

"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton. It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans," the player said in a statement.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go."

Grealish, who had a medical on Monday and was at Everton's training ground on Tuesday, said he had spoken to Rooney already about a shirt number he could wear as soon as next Monday, when the Toffees start their campaign at promoted Leeds United.

The player, who turns 30

next month, made only seven league starts last season and was not included in City's recent Club World Cup squad.

He was also omitted from England's 2024 European Championship squad and has spoken of his determination to get back in the reckoning under Thomas Tuchel and add to his 39 senior caps.

"I think we're getting him at a good time because he's experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we're all fully aware of the levels he's capable of performing to," said Moyes.

"I know Jack's ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season."

Grealish scored 17 goals for City in 157 appearances and was involved in three Premier League title triumphs as well as winning the 2023 Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup.

He is Everton's sixth and biggest signing of the summer with the Liverpool club ready to start afresh at a new 52,769 seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

 

"They are getting a £100m player on loan. It's phenomenal for Everton," former England forward Paul Merson told Sky Sports television.

"A place in the England squad is in Grealish's hands. At City, it was out of his hands because he wasn't playing but this move gives him a great chance to get back in and get to the World Cup.

"If he performs to the ability he can, Grealish will be on that plane to America to the World Cup."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
